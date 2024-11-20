Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Sound Very Optimistic About the Lions Right Now
The Detroit Lions are 9-1 and coming off one of the most impressive performances of the season. Having beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars by 46 points in Week 11, people couldn't be higher on the Lions. Even Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have nothing but praise for Detroit as they discussed on the latest episode of the Let's Go podcast.
The morning after the Lions scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, Brady talked about how many weapons they had and explained that if they stay healthy, it's hard to imagine anyone beating them.
"Oh, we're gonna play the run. Nope, it's a play-action pass, Amon-Ra St. Brown's open over the middle of the field," Brady said. "Oh, we don't really want to deal with that. It's like oh god, here comes David Montogmery. Boom. They got Penei Sewell and they just are driving you off the line of scrimmage because you're playing a little hesitant at defensive line. And now he's three yards into the defense before he gets touched. So l just think they do such a good job creating this uncertainty on defense, and that's where you wanna play offensively. Every offense wants to anticipate, wants to play with an attitude and I think they just do that better than everybody else. So barring any injuries on that team, the way they're playing, and if they can continue with the work ethic and the humility to learn from mistakes, I mean, they are a tough team to beat."
Belichick agreed, complimenting the job Dan Campbell had done and saying the Lions had the best offensive line in football.
Whether Jared Goff is throwing four touchdowns or five interceptions, as long as the Lions have a line that good they can win any game. And that's basically what they've done this season.
Detroit takes on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday before hosting the Chicago Bears next Thursday. Considering the current state of the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions are absolutely the marquee team this Thanksgiving. If America is looking for a new team right now, they won't be hard to find and it appears at least two prominent football minds have already found them.