Tom Brady Had Savage Line After Cowboys Rookie’s Slip Led to Costly Interception
Tom Brady didn’t waste time making his mark in the broadcasting booth during Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. As the Cowboys got blown out at home in an embarrassing 44-19 loss, Brady delivered his blunt assessment of one play which may have turned the tide against Dallas.
Just before the end of the first half, when the Cowboys were down 28-13, Dak Prescott threw a pass into Saints’ territory to rookie wideout Jalen Brooks, who may have gotten on the end of it if he hadn’t slipped beforehand. Brooks’s unfortunate misstep led to a costly interception—and led Brady to make an inadvertently savage comment on the situation.
FOX boothmate Kevin Burkhardt asked Brady whether he would keep targeting Brooks in the game to help the rookie build up his confidence if Brady were in Prescott’s position.
“Not today,” Brady said. “It’s actually pretty tough to go back there. You know where he’s at, and you’re saying, ‘I’m going to him, and I just can’t count on him that he’s going to stay on his feet.’ [Prescott] obviously trusts him to do the right thing, but can he make the play, ultimately can he go out there and execute?”
Prescott would nonetheless target Brooks on the Cowboys’ next possession and Brooks was able to bring in his sole catch of the game for 10 yards, helping the offense get into field goal range before halftime.
Brooks, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, recorded just six catches for 64 yards in seven games last season and clearly has some ways to go before earning his quarterback’s—and, apparently, Brady’s—trust.