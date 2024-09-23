SI

Tom Brady Had Perfect Two-Word Reaction to Dak Prescott’s Weird Fumble

Andy Nesbitt

Dak Prescott was able to recover his own fumble on this play, but it was weird to see the ball just fall from his hands.
Dak Prescott was able to recover his own fumble on this play, but it was weird to see the ball just fall from his hands. /
In this story:

Tom Brady was back in the booth Sunday calling his third game of the season. Once again he was back calling a Cowboys game as he was in Dallas for the Ravens-Cowboys showdown that turned into a thrill in the final minutes.

Brady continues to improve at his new job, even though he got roasted for his line about Lamar Jackson after the quarterback's impressive touchdown run in the first quarter.

One of Brady's best moments came when he watched the replay of Dak Prescott's weird fumble in the third quarter. In case you missed it, the Cowboys QB just dropped the ball in the pocket. He was able to fall on it and keep possession but this wasn't a great moment for him, especially with Dallas down 28-6 at the time.

Brady had a perfect response to it, saying "oh, geez." Check it out:

The GOAT was not impressed.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media