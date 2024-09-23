Tom Brady Had Perfect Two-Word Reaction to Dak Prescott’s Weird Fumble
Tom Brady was back in the booth Sunday calling his third game of the season. Once again he was back calling a Cowboys game as he was in Dallas for the Ravens-Cowboys showdown that turned into a thrill in the final minutes.
Brady continues to improve at his new job, even though he got roasted for his line about Lamar Jackson after the quarterback's impressive touchdown run in the first quarter.
One of Brady's best moments came when he watched the replay of Dak Prescott's weird fumble in the third quarter. In case you missed it, the Cowboys QB just dropped the ball in the pocket. He was able to fall on it and keep possession but this wasn't a great moment for him, especially with Dallas down 28-6 at the time.
Brady had a perfect response to it, saying "oh, geez." Check it out:
The GOAT was not impressed.