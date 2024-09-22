SI

Tom Brady Roasted for His Line About Lamar Jackson After QB's TD vs. Cowboys

Andy Nesbitt

Lamar Jackson made the Cowboys defense look foolish on this TD run.
Tom Brady is in the third week of his broadcasting career and for the third straight week he's calling a Cowboys game, as he's in Dallas for the Ravens-Cowboys showdown at Jerry's World.

Brady has gotten stronger each week he's been in the booth and has been really solid so far during Sunday's game in Dallas. However, there was one line from the GOAT that had fans on social media roasting the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

That moment happened after Lamar Jackson took off for a nine-yard TD run in the first quarter. While breaking down the highlight, Brady said: "How fast is Lamar? FAST."

In Brady's defense he was just having a little fun with the call.

Fans, however, let him have it:

Published
