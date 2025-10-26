Tom Brady Had Savage Advice for Aaron Rodgers in His First Game vs. Packers
Tom Brady knows what it's like to play against a franchise that didn't want you anymore after—give or take—two decades at the helm.
That's why, ahead of Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated matchup against his former team the Packers on Sunday night in Pittsburgh, the GOAT was able to relay some sound advice on how to handle the situation.
"It is emotional when you play that team that you, you have so many fond memories going [up] against them," Brady told Fox NFL Kickoff's Michael Strahan on Sunday morning. "But if I'm A-Rod, I wanna crush the Packers."
"Don't tell this to Mr. Kraft," he continued. "But I wanted to beat the Patriots by 100 when I was with the Bucs and we played them. Unfortunately, we squeaked away with a [close] win, but that was the attitude you have to take."
Here's a look at the clip:
When Brady's then-defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers traveled to Foxborough for Sunday Night Football back in Week 5 of 2021, they were pushed to their limit by Mac Jones and the Patriots, but left New England with a 3-1 record following a 19-17 win.
While Rodgers has done his best at playing nice this week, there's little doubt that he'd love it pile it on against his former team. Kick off for Sunday night's between Pittsburgh and Green Bay is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.