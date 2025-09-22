Travis Kelce Laughed Off Deion Sanders’s Question About Having Kids With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce had to shake it off pretty quick after he was asked an awkward question about having kids with fiancée Taylor Swift in the near future.
The Chiefs star was put in a hard place on the latest episode of New Heights when Colorado coach Deion Sanders made a casual comment about Kelce's plans to grow his family with Swift. Kelce was talking about losing his No. 1 son honor to Jason, since his brother had given their mom grandkids—four granddaughters, to be exact.
"That is true. She has said that," Jason said. "She's put some pressure on [Travis]."
"So what you waiting on, dawg?" Coach Prime interjected, eliciting laughter from the Kelce brothers.
Check out that funny moment below:
Kelce got engaged to Swift this past offseason after roughly two years of dating, but the pop star hasn't been seen at any Chiefs games so far. With Kansas City going 1-2 to start the 2025 season, maybe the team could use a blonde good luck charm in Kelce's 13th and potentially final NFL campaign.