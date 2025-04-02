Travis Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Meeting His New Niece for the First Time
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, to the world this past weekend and shortly after that Travis Kelce was able to meet her for the first time while recording the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights.
This was a great spontaneous moment that saw Jason asking his younger brother if he wanted to meet his new niece. Like any good uncle, Travis couldn't wait to say hello. He didn't know her name yet and joked about how Jason had only sent him one photo so far.
You can watch that moment right here and listen to it below:
"Hey little muffin, look at you," Travis said. "Just hanging out with mom?"
Finn's older sisters are five-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte and two-year-old Bennett.
Congrats to all of the Kelces.