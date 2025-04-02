SI

Travis Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Meeting His New Niece for the First Time

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce had their four daughter last weekend.
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce had their four daughter last weekend. / @NewHeights
In this story:

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, to the world this past weekend and shortly after that Travis Kelce was able to meet her for the first time while recording the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights.

This was a great spontaneous moment that saw Jason asking his younger brother if he wanted to meet his new niece. Like any good uncle, Travis couldn't wait to say hello. He didn't know her name yet and joked about how Jason had only sent him one photo so far.

You can watch that moment right here and listen to it below:

"Hey little muffin, look at you," Travis said. "Just hanging out with mom?"

Finn's older sisters are five-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte and two-year-old Bennett.

Congrats to all of the Kelces.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media