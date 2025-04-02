Kylie and Jason Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter With Adorable Instagram Post
Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on March 30. The Kelce parents posted multiple pictures of their new daughter on Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news.
Finnley will join older sisters five-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte and two-year-old Bennett. The Kelces posted a hilarious picture in November to announce the pregnancy news, which included a young Bennett crying while trying to pose. It looked like the sisters had mixed reactions about another baby coming into the family.
Kylie posted four pictures to Instagram, with one including her holding Finnely and another one including the retired Philadelphia Eagles center holding their new daughter.
"Whoop, there she is!" the Kelces wrote in the caption.
Fans knew Kelce would be giving birth soon as she shared in her most recent podcast episode of Not Gonna Lie last week that she was due to give birth at any moment. She wasn't too far off.