Trevor Lawrence and Scott Van Pelt Dug Into Some Birthday Cake After Jaguars' Win
Trevor Lawrence celebrated his 26th birthday by leading the Jaguars to a thoroughly entertaining 31-28 victory over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The quarterback was able to scramble in for the game-winning score with 23 seconds remaining in regulation on one of the most bizarre plays you'll ever see as he fell, then stumbled, then regained his balance and careened into the end zone. It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination but the end result is a 4-1 record for the Jaguars, good for a tie atop the AFC South with the Colts.
As tends to happen when a player has a big game on their birthday, ESPN provided a cake for Lawrence as he sat for an interview with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter to talk about the victory. Jacksonville fans made the moment extra special by serenading their franchise player with a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Both Lawrence and Van Pelt dug into the dessert with gusto and offerered their compliments to the baker. Classy stuff.
Not the main point here but the question of logistics always comes to mind whenever a cream-based cake makes an appearance near midnight in Florida. Production days are long and grueling and inquiring minds want to know where that thing was stored for the hours before it was presented to Lawrence.