Ex-ESPN Star Calls Out Michelle Tafoya Over Viral Flight Attendant Tweet
Michelle Tafoya had a tweet go viral this week, but probably not for the reason she had hoped.
The former Sunday Night Football sideline reporter shared a photo of a nice note she received from a flight attendant. It didn't take long for people on social media to point out she shared a photo of the same note in a 2023 tweet and many wondered how many times she was going post it.
Former ESPN star Trey Wingo noticed the tweets from Tafoya and called her out with two words: "The receipts."
Here's Wingo's tweet, which includes the photos of Tafoya's posts.
Now there's only one question remaining: Will we have to wait another two years to see that note again? Only time will tell.
