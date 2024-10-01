SI

Troy Aikman Rightfully Called Out Refs Over Key Missed Call Late in Seahawks-Lions

Andy Nesbitt

It sure looked like the Lions should have been called for pass interference on this play.
The Detroit Lions were able to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 42-29, in an action-packed game Monday night at Ford Field. The win moves Dan Campbell's team to 3-1 and keeps them a game behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North standings.

There was one controversial moment late in the fourth quarter, however, that helped the Lions keep their 13-point lead. Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf basically got tackled in the end zone before Geno Smith's pass got to him but the refs somehow didn't call pass interference on Detroit. The Seahawks ended up turning the ball over on downs a few plays later.

Troy Aikman rightfully thought there should have been a flag here:

The Lions probably would have still won the game, but that's a call the refs just can't miss.

