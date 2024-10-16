SI

Tyler Herro Had to Deal With an Unusual Distraction During a Postgame Interview

Stephen Douglas

Tyler Herro on NBA picture day.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Fans fighting in the stands at sporting events is nothing new, but recently stadium brawls have started to bleed onto official league channels. Just a couple weeks ago the NFL posted a video on X with fans fighting in the background as KhaDarel Hodge celebrated a game-winning touchdown.

Now fan fights have come to the NBA where Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat ended up cutting a postgame interview short because there was a fan fight distracting him.

Herro, who had scored 14 points in the Heat's 120-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs, was speaking to Bally Sports Sun's Kelly Saco when he noticed some fans throwing down in the stands. Saco, realizing she had lost Herro, quickly let him go.

And in case you were wondering, yes, there's video of the fight and Heat fans have already found it.

This is humanity at its worst and the Internet at its best.

