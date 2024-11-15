Universal Studios to Reboot 'Friday Night Lights' TV Show With Brand-New Cast
Over a decade after coming to an end, one of America's most beloved sports drama series appears set to return.
Universal Television is in the process of putting together a Friday Night Lights reboot with a brand-new cast, according to a Friday report from Matthew Belloni of Puck. The same creative team behind the original series—director Pete Berg, producer Brian Grazer, and showrunner Jason Katims—will reportedly helm the new series as well.
"This is a new project, TV only, and Katims is behind the pitch," Belloni wrote. "It'll be different characters but still set in the world of Texas high school football."
The original Friday Night Lights was a critical and cult hit, though it never found a massive audience and its first-run broadcasts were relegated from NBC to the defunct 101 Network after two seasons. Based on H.G. Bissinger's non-fiction novel of the same name, it starred Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton while helping increase the profiles of young stars Michael B. Jordan, Minka Kelly and others.
Before becoming a television series, the book was also adapted into a 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton.