Vince Carter to Join NBC As Analyst Beginning in 2026 Season
As NBC prepares to reintroduce itself to the basketball world, its stable of hoops broadcasters continues to grow.
NBC is adding Hall of Fame forward and guard Vince Carter to its studio team when it retakes the rights to air the NBA next season, it announced Tuesday morning.
"I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” Carter said in a network release. “I am truly looking forward to joining (guard Carmelo Anthony) in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love."
Carter, 48, played 22 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He is primarily associated with the Toronto Raptors, for whom he played from 1999 until a tempestuous exit in 2005.
NBC held the rights to the NBA for the first four years of Carter's playing career, and aired one of the signature moments of his basketball life: his dunk over France center Frederic Weis in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.
The network's Carter announcement comes a day after the network announced the addition of Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan as a special contributor.