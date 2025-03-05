ESPN Sets Date For Final 'Around the Horn' Episode After 23 Years on Air
ESPN has announced the date for the final episode of Around the Horn.
The network announced it was cancelling the popular weekday panel debate show in November following a 23-year run. Around the Horn debuted in 2002, and has produced more than 4,900 episodes. The final episode will air on May 23 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
ATH features host Tony Reali and a group of four panelists who debate the leading sports topics of the day as an extremely loose game show, with one winner emerging.
ESPN's executive vice president, executive editor, sports news and entertainment, David Roberts commented on the final episode as it approaches. "Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May," Roberts said.
It will be the end of an era for ESPN with Around the Horn going away as the follow-up show to Pardon the Interruption. A 30-minute SportsCenter will air weekdays during the summer at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN in Around the Horn's place.