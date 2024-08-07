White Sox Announcer Roasted for Painfully Cringe Call After Team Snaps Losing Streak
During warmups in the Chicago White Sox’s 5-1 win against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, the A’s apparently started playing Taylor Swift’s pop hit, “22,” through the stadium speakers. But that wasn’t even the most cringe moment of the night.
White Sox announcer John Schriffen was on the call as Chicago won its 28th game of its unbelievably sad season, and he decided to drop a goofy catchphrase that just didn’t fit the scene. It was more the manner in which Schriffen said it than the words themselves.
“This could do it,” Schriffen said. “Out to left field. Coming in, Andrew Benintendi—and the streak is over. After 21 ’L’s in a row, the White Sox come to the West Coast and get their first win in a long time. Say it with me. South Side. Stand up.”
Even when the White Sox are winning, it feels like they’re losing.
Fans didn’t love Schriffen’s call at all.
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer to help Chicago snap its historic 21-game losing streak on Tuesday. The White Sox came one loss shy of setting the American League record for longest losing streak and two losses shy of tying the National League record since 1900, held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies who lost 23 straight games.
Despite the long-awaited victory, White Sox players didn’t celebrate very much on the field and exchanged only slightly enthusiastic high-fives, perhaps knowing what was to come.