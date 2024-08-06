White Sox Fan's Sad Sign Perfectly Sums Up American League Record-Tying Losing Streak
The Chicago White Sox are on the precipice of the wrong kind of history.
The White Sox were defeated for the 21st consecutive time, a 5-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night, tying a 36-year-old American League record in the process.
Chicago's 21-game losing streak is the longest such streak since the Baltimore Orioles, who opened the 1988 season with 21 straight defeats.
And the losing is taking a toll on the White Sox fanbase, as one member of the paying public showed up to the Oakland Coliseum with a sad sign that perfectly sums up the current state of affairs for the club.
Just one win. That's all this poor White Sox fan, who has watched nearly a full month of baseball without seeing a victory, wants. If he doesn't get his wish on Tuesday night, then Chicago will stand alone in American League history as the only team to lose 22 straight contests.
The National League record is currently held by the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight games in 1961. As for the major league record?
That would belong to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that lost 27 straight games.
If things don't turn around soon, Chicago's entire 2024 season could end up in the history books, as they're currently on pace to suffer the most losses in a season since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who finished 20-134.
For now, the White Sox will try to stave off American League history when they take on the Athletics on Tuesday night.