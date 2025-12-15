Why the NFL Is Set Up for a Monster Week 18
1. The NFL can put as much time and effort into making a schedule as humanly possible, but getting good games at the right time is still mainly a crapshoot thanks to injuries and other factors.
But as of now, with three weeks left in the regular season, the league must be thrilled with what it has on tap for the final week of the season. Certain things have to happen over the next two weeks to really maximize the strength of the Week 18 slate, but the potential for an all-time day is there. As things stand now, there could be playoff implications all the over the place.
Here are the games that could have something on the line:
- Colts (8–6) at Texans (9–5)
- Panthers (7–7) at Bucs (7–7)
- Seahawks (11–3) at Niners (10–4)
- Ravens (7–7) at Steelers (7–6)
- Chargers (10–4) at Broncos (12–2)
- Lions (8–6) at Bears (10–4)
If Miami can beat Pittsburgh tonight on Monday Night Football to get to 7–7, you can add Dolphins-Patriots to the list.
There are no Thursday or Monday night games in Week 18, so my prediction is that either Carolina-Tampa Bay or Baltimore-Pittsburgh will get the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC.
2. Nobody enjoyed TreVeyon Henderson’s 52-yard touchdown run against the Bills on Sunday more than J.J. Watt, who could not contain his excitement over Patriots quarterback Drake Maye leading the way for the running back.
3. This was good stuff from Fox on its pregame show Sunday, with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson exposing Tom Brady over a questionable move when it came to gifting his former offensive linemen.
4. We need Kevin Harlan to get a job as a lead NFL broadcaster so he can call standalone games every week.
5. Since I hate streaming more than anyone, I just want to leave this here for all of you.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with the CBS NFL broadcast crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt.
Watt talks about what it’s been like going from the studio to the booth, what has been the most difficult thing about calling games and calling so many Steelers games featuring his brother, T.J.
Eagle and Watt each reveal what has surprised them the most about the other, while Eagle also shares his thoughts on breaking in a new partner and how that has gone for him over the years. In addition, Eagle shares a story about seeing Watt getting hangry at a restaurant.
Other topics covered include Watt’s long hair, why Watt has YouTubeTV, why he is a one-TV guy and much more.
Following Eagle and Watt, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include: the Raiders’ wild cover against the Broncos, the Justin Herbert-Laura Rutledge non-controversy controversy, college football playoff thoughts, Philip Rivers’s shocking return to the NFL, the biggest problem with Christmas trees and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Rob Reiner had as prolific a six-year run that a director could possibly have from 1986 to 1992 with Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men.
For me, though, when I hear the name Rob Reiner, I always think of All in the Family before anything else. According to Reiner, this scene from the legendary sitcom was completely improvised between him and Carroll O’Connor.
