WWE’s Paul Heyman Drew a Ton of Eyeballs to ESPN With Controversial Interview
1. The WWE’s Paul Heyman had a wild appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show Monday.
Heyman brought up the lawsuit against ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe, which became public just a few hours earlier. He accused McAfee of bashing Stephen A. Smith. And he mixed it up with fans in the crowd as McAfee was doing his WWE World show following WrestleMania.
Where you stand on Heyman saying all that stuff on ESPN’s airwaves is subjective. Some people were offended. Some people thought it was in bad taste. Some people took it as pure entertainment. Some people took it as a wrestling character performing in character.
What can’t be argued, though, is that people tuned in via YouTube.
As of 10:30 am ET on Tuesday, the Heyman interview has tallied 425,000 views on McAfee’s YouTube page. The video of McAfee’s full Monday show has 585,000 views.
I went back and looked at the numbers on the past 50 videos posted to McAfee’s YouTube page. The most-viewed video, which featured the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport talking about Shedeur Sanders, drew 505,000 viewers. The next highest total on the page was 285,000 for a video of McAfee discussing quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee.
The Iamaleava video is a week old and the Sanders video is two weeks old. Heyman has generated his numbers in just 24 hours.
So, like I said on Friday regarding McAfee’s interviews with Aaron Rodgers, no matter where you stand on ESPN’s partnership with McAfee, you can’t deny that controversy equals cash. And McAfee knows how to do to controversy better than anyone. Except Paul Heyman.
2. Hopefully McAfee was able to enjoy the big success of his Heyman interview because hours later he got choked out on Monday Night Raw.
3. Shaq had to leave the Inside the NBA set Monday night because of what appeared to be stomach issues, and Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith handled the incident exactly how you would expect.
4. Ian Eagle and Grant Hill had an excellent exchange about their NCAA tournament partner, Bill Raftery, during Monday’s Detroit Pistons–New York Knicks game.
5. I’ve covered the WWE and Shaq already. Now, here is Shaq talking about being upset about getting confirmation that wrestling is fake AS AN ADULT.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 88th birthday to Jack Nicholson.
