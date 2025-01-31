WWE’s Seth Rollins Has a Deep Appreciation for NFL Broadcasters
1. WWE superstar Seth Rollins has major love for the Chicago Bears and the NFL. In fact, he told me on this week’s episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina that being an analyst for Bears games is his dream job.
During that discussion, I asked Rollins to tell me which NFL broadcasters he enjoys listening to during game telecasts.
“I have preferences,” said Rollins. “I'm not just a guy that sits and watches, because I've got experience. I see what it takes to be a live color guy or a live play-by-play guy. You're not just there saying what's happening. There's so much that goes into analysis, delivery, you got to get the timing with the ad breaks, you got people in your ear giving you cues and stuff like that. You don’t go out there and wing it. It’s a difficult process and it's something that takes a lot of time. So, I got tons of respect for anybody who sits in that booth on Sundays and gets the job done.
“But, yeah, there's guys I love. John Madden when Madden was in there. I love Al Michaels. People give Al a hard time on Thursdays, but I love him. Kirk Herbstreit’s done a great job there, too. You know who I love? Greg Olsen. I think Greg Olsen is amazing.
“You know, people that get a hard time like Tony Romo or Cris Collinsworth, I get it, but man, there's a passion and an excitement there that comes through when those guys are broadcasting. I think that is one of the most important things. If you feel that excitement watching a game and you know those guys have played for years and how many of these scenarios they have seen, and they're still fired up about it. I love that, so I got respect for everybody that does that job.”
2. I’m not posting this video because I think it’s accurate. I’m not posting it because to further any conspiracy about the refs helping the Chiefs. I’m not posting it to prove the NFL wants the Chiefs to threepeat.
I’m simply posting it because I find the narrator highly amusing.
3. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is booked to be on next week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, so you can be sure I will put on a journalism clinic and grill him over this deranged behavior.
4. Peyton Manning has a pretty good cameo in Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercial, which the company released on Friday.
5. Fox is paying Tom Brady $375 million to call games and he’s part of the Raiders’ ownership group, so I have no idea why he’d want to do anything else, but the future Hall of Famer announced Friday that he’s starting a newsletter.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN’s Troy Aikman. Plus, WWE superstar Seth Rollins joins me for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
Aikman discusses his strong comments from the Texans-Chiefs divisional round playoff game about the referees and the NFL rules regarding roughing the passer. Aikman explains how he realized his commentary drew a lot of attention and reveals whether he heard from the NFL after his comments. Aikman also shares his thoughts on what the NFL should do about roughing the passer penalties. Aikman also addressed a famous tweet he had in 2019 about Patrick Mahomes.
In addition, Aikman talks about the advice he'd give Tom Brady about calling his first Super Bowl, how nervous he was playing in his first Super Bowl and calling his first Super Bowl, the Cowboys hiring of Brian Schottenheimer and his relationship with Jerry Jones.
Following Aikman, Rollins fills in for Sal Licata on this week's "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the Royal Rumble, NFL announcers, going to New Orleans for Radio Row, being a Bears fan and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you have Peacock, I highly recommend 50 Years of SNL Music, which debuted on the streaming service earlier this week. The show looks back the history of musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and it’s excellent. The opening of the special featured a mashup of music from the show’s history and it was pretty spectacular, as you’ll see below.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.