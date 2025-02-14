SI

YouTube TV Reaches Deal With Paramount to Avoid March Madness Blackout

The short-term extension will help avoid a potential streaming catastrophe ahead of a busy time in the sports calendar.

Mike McDaniel

YouTube TV has reached a short-term deal with Paramount to avoid a blackout of March Madness for thousands of customers.
YouTube TV and Paramount have reached a short-term extension to avoid a catastrophic blackout that could have impacted the streaming service from televising games for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

The contract, which was agreed to late Thursday night, was reached prior to the 11 p.m. ET deadline.

"We've reached a short-term extension as we work toward a deal with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV," YouTube announced in a company blog post on Thursday night. "YouTube TV subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS, and any recordings that are in their Library. We appreciate your patience as we continued to negotiate on your behalf. We also value Paramount's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement."

Not only does CBS have the rights to March Madness, but the network also hosts The Masters, which will begin the weekend following the men's national championship on CBS.

YouTube TV and Paramount aren't totally out of the woods yet with the near streaming catastrophe, but for now, CBS and other Paramount programming will remain accessible to YouTube TV streamers.

