Mexican National Team October Friendlies: Opponents, How to Watch, Dates
The Mexican national team will be back in action with friendly games against Valencia and the USMNT. Javier Aguirre will have his second chance to assess the status of El Tri with 27 players called up for the two friendlies.
There were a few surprises and notable omissions in the squad Aguirre selected for the upcoming friendlies. El Vasco will utilize these two games to try out new players as he searches for the best fits in the system he will look to implement toward the World Cup.
Games like these are invaluable opportunities for unproven players with the national team to make a name for themselves and impress.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Mexico's October friendlies.
Mexico October Friendlies: Opponents
There are few national teams available to play friendlies given that the majority of countries are participating in its respective qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Because of this, Mexico opted to play against club team Valencia. The historic La Liga team is currently going through a tough period. After finishing ninth in La Liga last season, the team currently sits 17th in the standings, having won just one game of its last five La Liga matches.
The USMNT will visit Mexico for the first time since the 0–0 draw in Mar. 2022 in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The USMNT has dominated El Tri in recent memory. Mexico hasn't defeated its northern neighbor since 2019, losing five of the seven matches since.
Mexico October Friendlies: Dates
Here's a full breakdown of Mexico's October friendlies schedules, times and locations.
Match
Date
Time
Location
Mexcio vs Valencia
Oct. 12, 2024
10 p.m. ET
Estadio Cuauhtémoc – Puebla, Mexico
Mexico vs USA
Oct. 15, 2024
10:30 p.m. ET
Estadio Akron – Guadalajara, Mexico
Mexico October Friendlies: How to Watch
It is still yet to be confirmed what channels will broadcast Mexico's upcoming friendlies.