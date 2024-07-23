Mics Caught LeBron James’s Fired-Up Message to Team USA After Win Over Germany
Powered by an undeniable LeBron James, USA Basketball won its fifth and final exhibition tune-up before the Paris Olympics on Monday at O2 Arena in London.
James, who scored Team USA's final 11 points to stave off Germany, gathered his Olympic teammates in a huddle following the victory, delivering an important message with the hot mics and cameras rolling.
"Great job to close out the preliminary games," James said. "We saw some adversity ... That's f---ing good. We've been down two games in a row and it's going to be good for us. But like KD [Kevin Durant] just said 'The real s--- begins now.' "
James finished by bringing the huddle together to shout "Gold."
Team USA has indeed faced some adversity in its exhibition contests, as it survived a close call against the Australians, then narrowly defeated South Sudan and the aforementioned Germans, thanks to vintage performances from James.
The battle-tested, four-time NBA champion is no stranger to leadership, but the Paris Olympics will see James take on a leadership role of a whole different magnitude.
James on Monday was announced as the men's flag bearer for Team USA. Taking on that honor and operating as USA Basketball's unquestioned leader, James will look to help the American men win a fifth straight gold medal when Olympic play tips off on July 28 against Serbia.