Steph Curry, USA Men's Basketball Players React to Tight Win vs. Australia
The United States men's basketball team narrowly escaped an exhibition matchup against Australia with a 98–92 victory Monday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Australia is considered a medal contender in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, having won three silver medals and one bronze in men's basketball in the last six Games. But still, a six-point win for a team rostering some of the greatest players in basketball history was a bit closer than players and fans would like.
"Yes sir. Just got to get the win," Guard Steph Curry said after the game. "We've got a lot to clean up, but that was good. Good vibes."
Team USA led by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but Australia cut the deficit to six with about five minutes to play. The Boomers were within four points with 8.6 seconds left until the Americans slammed the door in the closing seconds.
Forward Anthony Davis led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Anthony Edwards poured in 14 points while being inserted into coach Steve Kerr's starting five for the first time. Team USA was sloppy at times, committing 18 turnovers.
"Always good to get the victory, but we've got stuff to clean up," center Bam Adebayo said. "... Keep the main thing the main thing, and we're going to be OK."
"Great crowd, great environment," forward Jayson Tatum said. "We played well. We can play better, but we got a win."
Team USA will square off in their next exhibition matchup Wednesday against the Serbian national team, which features four NBA players in center Nikola Jokić, forward Nikola Jović, guard Bogdan Bogdanović, and guard Vasilije Micić.