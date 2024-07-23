Jrue Holiday Shut Down Reporter’s Question About Kevin Durant in Team USA Presser
Team USA narrowly defeated Germany 92-88 in the final matchup of Olympic exhibition play before the Paris Games begin next week.
The team hasn't looked perfect, but they've yet to lose a game heading into Olympic play. Team USA has been playing without the leading scorer in the history of USA basketball, Kevin Durant, who is working his way back from a calf strain suffered while preparing for training camp.
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was asked if there was any question about bringing Durant to Paris. After Kerr confirmed that there wasn't even a thought to leave Durant off the final Team USA roster, the reporter followed up about whether or not inserting the Phoenix Suns star into the lineup once healthy would disrupt the rhythm of the current rotation.
Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday, who has played a key role in the Team USA backcourt so far, was left baffled. As Kerr started to respond, Holiday jumped in.
"That's Kevin Durant, my boy," Holiday said with a chuckle. "What are we talking about? That's KD. He needs to be out there."
Kerr, who coached Durant in Golden State to two NBA titles, couldn't help but laugh.
Even at 35 years old, Durant is still one of the league's best players. He started 75 games for the Suns last season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 52.3% shooting overall and a 41.3% mark from three.
Once healthy, he'll be out there and key to Team USA's quest for gold. There's no question about it.