Mike Tomlin Gives Honest Russell Wilson Update, Media Names Justin Fields Starting QB

Stephen Douglas

Justin Fields started the Steelers season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mike Tomlin spoke with the media on Tuesday and addressed the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation. With Russell Wilson hurt, Justin Fields started in Week 1 and played well enough to get some people very excited.

Still, Wilson won the starting job in camp and a 156-yard passing performance against the Falcons wasn't enough for Fields to entrench himself as the new starter. If Wilson can play, he will.

In the wake of the 49ers maybe being a little tricky about the injury status of Christian McCaffrey over the weekend, Tomlin was completely honest with the media saying that they would see how he was doing and ponder his inclusion. In the meantime, the team is "preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback."

Despite the fact that Tomlin literally said "speculation is a waste of time," social media was quickly filled with posts saying Fields would be starting on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Steelers are "planning to start QB Justin Fields," while noting there would be "no revenge game" for Wilson.

FOX's NFL account left no wiggle room saying Tomlin said Fields "will start."

To ESPN's credit, they relayed the jist of Tomlin's message saying the team was preparing Fields and would continue to monitor Wilson.

Something to ponder before you update your fantasy lineups.

