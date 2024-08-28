Mike Tomlin Explains Why Russell Wilson Won Steelers' Starting QB Job Over Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to anoint veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback heading into the 2024-25 NFL season may not have been a wholly surprising one.
Wilson, who played 25 snaps to Justin Fields’s 56 in the preseason, appeared to win the competition by the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 24, when the 35-year-old signal-caller stepped in for just five snaps before being subbed off.
Following months of speculation over whether Wilson or Fields would be Pittsburgh's QB1, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave his frank justification for choosing Wilson when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
“It was a difficult decision, but not difficult in a negative way, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “The decision was difficult because of what they’re capable of doing… Obviously, Russ’s resume is a unique one in terms of length and success, and that tends to play a factor in the decision making, but not from a decision maker’s perspective. It’s just, you know, fruit of his labor. He’s seen a lot and done a lot, and I think it was reflected in the way he played and conducted himself.”
Tomlin added that he “saw enough” during the preseason to be comfortable with his decision.
Wilson and Fields both led the Steelers' first-team offense to successful scoring drives during the preseason, yet it would appear as though the ex-Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s experience may have given him the edge over the 25-year-old Fields.
Wilson, who dealt with a nagging calf injury for much of training camp, is coming off a 2023 campaign with the Denver Broncos in which he threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Fields threw for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions and recorded a career-high 61.4% pass completion rate in his final season with the Chicago Bears.