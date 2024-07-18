Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 19
The Chicago Cubs were starting to find something before the All-Star break, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. They'll see if they can carry that momentum into the second half of the season when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set over the weekend.
The Diamondbacks sit 1.0 game out of a Wild Card berth and will also be looking to find some momentum in the second half of the season.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for the first MLB game back in action after the All-Star break.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146)
- Cubs +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline:
- Diamondbacks -118
- Cubs +100
Total:
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.87 ERA)
- Chicago: Justin Steele (2-3, 2.71 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 19
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, MLBN
- Diamondbacks record: 49-48
- Cubs record: 47-51
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: The Diamondbacks' second baseman has been unbelievable t his season. He leads the team in batting average at .292 as well as WAR at 4.9. He is the key to Arizona's success as the DBacks head into the second half of the season.
Chicago Cubs
Christopher Morel: The Cubs' third baseman, Christopher Morel, is leading the team in home runs with 18, but if he wants to truly help the Cubs win games, he needs to do better than a .202 batting average, which is where he sits at the All-Star Break. If he can be more consistent at the plate, he will provide a boost to their offense.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks offense got hot in the final weeks before the break. In fact, they are fourth in OPS dating back to June 1, which puts them in a great spot post-break if they can keep that level of offense up.
Arguably the biggest key for the Diamondbacks moving forward is going to be their bullpen that ranks 24th in ERA dating back to June 1. They can be frustrating to bet on for that reason, so one way you can wager on this team is by betting on the OVER.
That's exactly what I'm going to do in their first game back in action.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-105)
