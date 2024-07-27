Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 27
The Dodgers and Astros continue a weekend set on Saturday night.
Los Angeles has had to deal with pitching injuries all season, and left hander Justin Wrobleski is one of the many arms that have been tested this season. Can he handle the Astros emerging lineup?
Here's our full betting preview for the Saturday night matchup.
Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-164)
- Astros: -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +128
- Astros: -152
Total: 8.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 27th
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN
- Dodgers Record: 62-43
- Astros Record: 54-49
Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.39 ERA)
Houston Astros: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.75 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Astors Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The NL MVP front runner went two-for-three in the Dodgers shutout loss on Friday, can he get some help from the rest of the team? He has been excellent in his first year with the Dodgers, hitting .315 with an on-base percentage of .402.
Houston Astros
Ronel Blanco: Blanco has been a pleasant surprise to an evolving Astros starting pitching rotation, posting 2.75 ERA with an elite ability to generate soft contact, ranking in the 79th percentile in hard-hit percentage. Can he keep down a Dodgers offense that ranks tops in OPS on the year?
Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles is an underdog again against the Astros after losing the series opener 5-0, but I’m going back to the well with a likely extended outing from the Astros bullpen.
Ronel Blanco has been a capable starter for much of this season, posting a 2.75 ERA while pitching to a ton of soft contact, but he hasn’t been able to go long into starts, failing to pitch more than six innings in half of his last 10 starts.
If Blanco is pulled early, the Astros below average bullpen may run into problems against a Dodgers lineup that is tops in OPS this season.
Further, Justin Wrobleski may be an unproven product with only three big league starts under his belt, but the left hander will have favorable splits against the Astros, who is about league average in OPS against left handed pitching.
PICK: Dodgers (+128)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.