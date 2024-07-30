Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 30 (How to Bet Total)
The NL West race is heating up, but the Los Angeles Dodgers still hold a 6.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres heading into Tuesday night’s series opener.
The Padres are only a half game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the No. 2 spot in the division, so every game matters right now for each of the three teams as they look to lock up a playoff spot.
Los Angeles made some moves at the trade deadline to bolster its roster as injuries have damaged both the starting rotation and the lineup in 2024.
With Tyler Glasnow on the bump on Tuesday, can the Dodgers pull off a win as road favorites?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and the best bet to place for Tuesday’s contest.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Rune Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+124)
- Padres +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -135
- Padres: +114
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA)
- San Diego: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings
- Dodgers record: 63-44
- Padres record: 57-51
Dodgers vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tyler Glasnow: One of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, Glasnow is a popular prop option for the Dodgers. He’s posted a 3.47 ERA and 2.93 FIP this season, punching out 147 batters in 114.0 innings of work. Glasnow allowed just one hit, one run and struck out 10 across seven innings in his last start against the Padres.
San Diego Padres
Jackson Merrill: The 21-year-old has been one of the best hitters for the Padres this season, slashing .284/.315/.443 in 101 games. Merrill has absolutely crushed right-handed pitching (hitting .317 on the season), which could make him an interesting prop target against Glasnow.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
There are some big names on both sides in this game, but I’m fading both lineups and taking the UNDER for the series opener.
Glasnow has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season, posting an expected ERA of 2.63, well below his actual ERA of 3.47. Not only that, but Glasnow dominated the Padres the last time he faced them, allowing just one hit and one run across seven innings.
San Diego also has an impressive pitcher on the mound, as knuckleballer Matt Waldron has a 3.64 ERA and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 21 starts in 2024.
He’s held the Dodgers to just three runs on five hits in two starts this season, and both of those games fell short of 7.5 combined runs.
On top of the impressive starters, the Dodgers have one of the 10-best bullpen ERAs in the league this season.
I expect pitching to reign supreme tonight.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.