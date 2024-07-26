MLB Trade Deadline: Mariners Acquire Randy Arozarena, But World Series Betting Markets Do Not React
The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Brody Hopkins and outfielder Aidan Smith, two minor league prospects, and a player to be named later.
Despite being just a half-game behind the Mariners in the AL Wild Card Race, the Rays trade their current hottest-hitter. The amazing thing is, it will probably work. Kevin Cash’s team has mastered playing chess and not checkers.
Can I get a World Series ticket for the 2026 Rays?
Seattle Bolsters Postseason Lineup, but Odds Unnmoved
It’s a big move for Seattle that immediately brings a much-needed bat to the team. Only one game back of the Houston Astros in the AL West, adding Arozarena should immediately impact the club that has hit a league-worst .216 this season while also striking out at the highest clip in the league (28%). That starkly contrasts their MLB-best 3.41 ERA, which has kept them in the chase this season.
Arozarena got off to a slow start this season but has begun to heat up in July, returning to his more usual career form. This month, Arozarena has hit .275 with 11 extra-base hits, including four home runs. Arozarena hit a combined .264 in his previous three seasons, clubbing 20+ homers and snagging 20+ stolen bases in each.
Interestingly, the Mariners World Series odds did not budge at FanDuel Sportsbook. They entered the All-Star Break at +2000 and remain at 20 to 1 today. Meanwhile, their division-rival Astros improved slightly from +1400 to +1300 today.
There could be some question as to whether Arozarena will hit well at T-Mobile. Some hitters have struggled at the park, and the batter’s eye has often been cited as the cause. More likely, betting markets anticipate a significant move from the Astros to shore up their pitching. The pathway to the playoffs is expected through the AL West title for both clubs, as the AL Wild Card race is highly competitive this year.
If you’re bullish on the Mariners, grab a ticket at +2000 before the markets adjust. It would be the first World Series appearance in the franchise’s history as, despite three appearances, they have never won the ALCS.
Diamondbacks Loading Up for World Series Run?
In other MLB trade news, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired reliever AJ Puk from the Marlins to bolster their bullpen. Puk has been excellent since returning to the bullpen in Miami, posting a 2.08 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 30⅓ innings.
With the news, the D-backs shifted from +7000 to +5000 at FanDuel.
Bettors may recall the incredible postseason run for Arizona in 2023, winning the NL Pennant and appearing in the World Series. The team is mostly unchanged. Can they pull off the magic again? Arizona is 8.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West but just one game out of the AL Wild Card.
