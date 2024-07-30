Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 30
The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks played a high-scoring matchup on Monday night, with Arizona pulling out a 9-8 victory.
They could be in line for more scoring on Tuesday as both of today’s starting pitchers – Ryne Nelson and Patrick Corbin) have ERAs over 4.50 this season.
Arizona is in the thick of the playoff race in the NL, but can it hold off the Nats?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this matchup.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-148)
- D-Backs -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +140
- D-Backs: -166
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-10, 5.26 ERA)
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA)
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, MLB Extra Innings
- Nationals record: 49-58
- D-Backs record: 56-51
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Washington Nationals
Patrick Corbin: The veteran lefty is facing his former team who he held to just three hits and one run across five innings earlier this season. Corbin hasn’t been good in 2024 – he has a 5.26 ERA – but he’ll try to play spoiler against a D-Backs lineup that is seventh in MLB in OPS against lefties.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: Since the All-Star break, Marte has been on fire, hitting .371 with five homers and 14 runs batted in. Marte homered in the win on Monday night, and he’s one of the best prop targets in all of baseball tonight.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
I’m focused on the prop market in this game, as Ketel Marte has not only thrived since the All-Star break, but he’s also rocked Patrick Corbin in his career.
Marte is hitting 5-for-12 (.417) against Corbin with one double, two homers and four runs batted in during his career. That’s great news for bettors who want to take him in the prop market, especially since he’s in arguably his best stretch of the season at the plate.
Since the break, Marte has cleared 1.5 total bases seven times in nine starts, slashing a ridiculous .371/.429/.829 over that stretch. He’s a must bet against Corbin.
Pick: Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.