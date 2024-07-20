Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 20
The Baltimore Orioles beat up on the Texas Rangers in their first game post All-Star break, beating them by a final score of 9-1.
The Rangers will look to turn things around as quickly as they can. The defending World Series championship sit at 46-51, five games under .500. If they want to return to the playoffs and give themselves a chance to defend their title, they need to start winning games in a hurry.
Let's dive into the odds for the second game of this American League series.
Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Orioles -1.5 (+150)
- Rangers +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline:
- Orioles -118
- Rangers +100
Total:
- 8.0 (Over -102/Under -120)
Orioles vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA)
- Texas: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 20
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wouthwest, MASN 2
- Orioles record: 59-38
- Rangers record: 46-51
Orioles vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: The Orioles' young shortstop is must-watch television. He leads the team in home runs (28), batting average (.293) and WAR (+6.4). He is the key to this O's offense and will continue to be for the rest of the season.
Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer: The Rangers' ace will be making his sixth start of the season and he's already put on some solid showings. I expect him to continue to improve as he settles into his form in 2024.
Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a chance on the Rangers as home underdogs today with Scherzer on the mound. He has already pitched against the O's once this season, limiting them to two earned runs in 5.1 innings back on June 28.
The Rangers offense has started to wake up, after a brutal first few months of the season, they rank 15th in OPS in the month of July. Meanwhile, the Orioles have trended in the opposite direction, ranking 22nd in that stat in the same time frame.
I'll back Texas to bounce back after last night's tough loss.
Pick: Rangers +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
