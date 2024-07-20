SI

Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 20

Odds and best bet for Saturday's American League showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

Iain MacMillan

Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles beat up on the Texas Rangers in their first game post All-Star break, beating them by a final score of 9-1.

The Rangers will look to turn things around as quickly as they can. The defending World Series championship sit at 46-51, five games under .500. If they want to return to the playoffs and give themselves a chance to defend their title, they need to start winning games in a hurry.

Let's dive into the odds for the second game of this American League series.

Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line:

  • Orioles -1.5 (+150)
  • Rangers +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline:

  • Orioles -118
  • Rangers +100

Total:

  • 8.0 (Over -102/Under -120)

Orioles vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

  • Baltimore: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA)
  • Texas: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rangers How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, July 20
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wouthwest, MASN 2
  • Orioles record: 59-38
  • Rangers record: 46-51

Orioles vs. Rangers Key Players to Watch

Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson: The Orioles' young shortstop is must-watch television. He leads the team in home runs (28), batting average (.293) and WAR (+6.4). He is the key to this O's offense and will continue to be for the rest of the season.

Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer: The Rangers' ace will be making his sixth start of the season and he's already put on some solid showings. I expect him to continue to improve as he settles into his form in 2024.

Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I'm going to take a chance on the Rangers as home underdogs today with Scherzer on the mound. He has already pitched against the O's once this season, limiting them to two earned runs in 5.1 innings back on June 28.

The Rangers offense has started to wake up, after a brutal first few months of the season, they rank 15th in OPS in the month of July. Meanwhile, the Orioles have trended in the opposite direction, ranking 22nd in that stat in the same time frame.

I'll back Texas to bounce back after last night's tough loss.

Pick: Rangers +100

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
