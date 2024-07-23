Phillies vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23
The Minnesota Twins got the better of the Philadelphia Phillies in their series-opener on Monday night, beating them by a final score of 7-2.
Can their red-hot offense continue in the second game of their three-game interleague series? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think ahead of tonight's game.
Phillies vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Phillies -1.5 (+108)
- Twins +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline:
- Phillies -152
- Twins +128
Total:
- 8.0 (Over -104/Under -118)
Phillies vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.70 ERA)
- Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51 ERA)
Phillies vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 23
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBCSP
- Phillies record: 63-37
- Twins record: 55-44
Phillies vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler: The Phillies' starter is second on the odds list to win the NL Cy Young this season and he can continue to add to his resume tonight. His 2.70 ERA is one of the best in the Majors this season. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since a game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 16.
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correra: The Twins' shortstop is the guy to watch in this Twins lineup everything time they play. He has a strong .308 batting average while leading the team in RBIs with 47. His +3.5 WAR is the best mark amongst the Twins' bats.
Phillies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The Minnesota Twins offense continues to be one of the hottest in baseball. Dating back to June 1, they lead the Majors in batting average at .281 while ranking second in OPS at .815. Even though they're taking on one of the Cy Young favorites, I still like their chances as home underdogs based on how consistent and explosive their lineup has been.
The Twins certainly have a disadvantage in the pitching department, but Simeon Woods Richardson has had a solid season in his own right. He has a 3.51 ERA across 16 starts. If he puts forward another strong performance tonight, the Twins are going to be in a good spot to win their second-straight game against the Phillies.
Pick: Twins +128
