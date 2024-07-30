Pirates vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 30
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ push for a wild card spot in the National League got a nice boost on Monday night, as Michael Taylor hit a game-winning three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Pirates a 5-3 win over Houston.
While the Astros scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, they couldn’t erase the full deficit, falling to 55-51 on the season.
Houston will look to bounce back as a sizable favorite behind starter Hunter Brown, who has really turned things around after a slow start to the 2024 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Pirates vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-130)
- Astros -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +160
- Astros: -192
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pirates vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Bailey Falter (4-7, 4.08 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (9-6, 4.00 ERA)
Pirates vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Pirates record: 54-52
- Astros record: 55-51
Pirates vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Michael Taylor: Taylor is only hitting .209 on the season, but he was the hero on Monday night, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Pirates a 5-2 lead and eventually a win. Could Taylor be a sneaky prop target tonight?
Houston Astros
Hunter Brown: It’s been an up-and-down season for Hunter Brown (4.00 ERA), but he’s been really solid since the start of June. Outside a seven-run blow up on July 6, Brown has turned in nine starts since June 1 with three or fewer earned runs allowed, posting a 2.07 ERA in his last 10 outings.
Pirates vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I absolutely love the Astros in this game with how well Brown has pitched as of late.
In his last 10 starts, the Astros are 8-2 straight up, a big flip from earlier this season when they started 2-9 in his first 11 outings.
Pittsburgh is one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 28th in the league in OPS, and I don’t see it turning things around on the road against Brown. While Taylor’s homer saved the day on Monday, it’s hard to bank on some late-game heroics – especially when Paul Skenes isn’t on the mound.
Falter is making his first start since July 6 after landing on the injured list earlier this month. He had struggled before then, posting a 6.23 ERA in six outings since June 1.
After a brutal loss on Monday, Houston should bounce back behind Brown on Tuesday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-192)
