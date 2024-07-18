SI

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 19

Jul 13, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernández (8) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers stumbled into the All-Star break, going 3-7 in their final 10 games.

They're hoping the break will allow them a reset and a chance to get back on track this weekend. They'll take on the Boston Red Sox in an interleague series. The Red Sox went 7-3 in their 10 games before the break and currently sit in the final wild card spot in the American League.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Friday's opening game.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line:

  • Red Sox +1.5 (-196)
  • Dodgers -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline:

  • Red Sox +116
  • Dodgers -136

Total:

  • 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

  • Boston: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.18 ERA)
  • Los Angeles: James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, July 19
  • Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): NESN, SportsNet LA, MLBN
  • Red Sox record: 53-42
  • Dodgers record: 56-41

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch

Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta: Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Red Sox in their first game back in action and I expect some positive regression from him the righty in the second half of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA but a 3.87 FIP (Field Independent Pitching).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani: Every time the Dodgers play, Shohei Ohtani is the player to watch. He was red-hot heading into the break, hitting 15 homers while batting .301 dating back to June 1. We'll see if he can keep that momentum going in the second half of the season.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

It's tough to carry momentum through the All-Star break, but it's worth noting just how good the Boston Red Sox have been over the past two months. Dating back to June 1, their offense ranks third in the Majors in OPS, which ranks above the Dodgers at sixth.

The Dodgers pitching has let them down lately and it hasn't just been their rotation. Their bullpen has also struggled more than you'd expect from a team like the Dodgers. Since June 1, they're 12th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.77.

The Dodgers aren't as invincible as they seem. I'm going to back the Red Sox as underdogs.

Pick: Red Sox +116

