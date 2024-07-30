Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 30 (Trust Mets to Stay Hot)
The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winning seven of their last 10 games to put some pressure on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 1 wild card spot in the National League.
New York dominated the Minnesota Twins on Monday, scoring 15 runs, and it will look to pick up another win on Tuesday night with lefty Sean Manaea on the bump.
Minnesota (4-6 in its last 10 games) is in second in the AL Central, holding the No. 2 wild card spot in the AL.
The Twins have been one of the better offenses in baseball this season – No. 5 in the league in OPS – and they’ll likely need a ton of run support for 24-year-old starter David Festa, who enters this game with an 8.16 ERA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this interleague matchup on Tuesday.
Twins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-185)
- Mets -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Twins: +102
- Mets: -122
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Twins: David Festa (1-1. 8.16 ERA)
- Mets: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74 ERA)
Twins vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Bally Sports North
- Twins record: 58-47
- Mets record: 56-50
Twins vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
David Festa: Twins youngster David Festa has not pitched particularly well through his first three starts, posting a 8.16 ERA and allowing five or more earned runs in two of his three outings. He’ll need to be much better to beat this surging Mets team, and if he can just give the Twins bullpen (3.93 ERA this season) a chance, Minnesota may have a shot at the upset. Festa has yet to pitch more than five innings in a start this season.
New York Mets
Jesse Winker: Acquired ahead of the trade deadline, Winker was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the 15-2 win for the Mets on Monday. He comes into this matchup with a .258 batting average and 11 homers on the season.
Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Since June 1, the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball, and that has carried over into this series with an offensive onslaught on Monday.
Having Manaea on the mound on Tuesday should be a welcome sign for the Mets, who are 13-7 in his outings in 2024. Manaea has a 3.34 ERA this month, leading the Mets toa 4-1 record in his five starts.
While the lefty’s expected ERA (4.59) is much higher than his actual ERA this season, I still believe he has a major advantage over Festa.
The Twins youngster allowed five runs in his first MLB outing before getting shelled for nine hits and seven runs by a weak Detroit Tigers offense. He did allow just one run in 4.1 innings in his last start, but the Twins may need some length from him tonight after their bullpen was taxed in a 15-2 loss.
These teams are No. 5 and No. 6 in OPS over the last 30 days, but with the Mets having an advantage on the mound, I’ll back them at home.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
