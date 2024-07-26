Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 26
The latest chapter in baseball's greatest rivalry is set to begin tonight when the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in an AL East showdown.
Both teams have been in a bit of a slump, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Yankees currently sit 2.0 games back from the Baltimore Orioles atop the division and the Red Sox sit 6.5 games behind the division-lead and 4.5 games back from the Yankees.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's series opener.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Yankees -118
- Red Sox +100
Total:
- 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Nestor Cortes (4-9, 3.99 ERA)
- Boston: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 26
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, YES
- Yankees record: 60-44
- Red Sox record: 54-47
Yankees vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes: The Yankees' rotation needs to start playing better, including Nestor Cortes. He has allowed a combined 11 runs in his last two starts and he has an ERA, causing his ERA to drop to 3.99 on the season. It'll be interesting to see if he can get back on track tonight.
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: The Red Sox third baseman is continuing to build on his already unbelievable season. He leads the team in batting average (.293), home runs (23), RBIs (63), and one base percentage (.375). Not only that, but he has been batting .319 in the month of July. He will be a difference-maker this weekend.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox offense has been on fire of late while the Yankees' bats continue to run cold. In the month of July, the Red Sox are second in the Majors in OPS at .810 while the Yankees are 13th at .735.
Boston's bats should be able to take advantage of the Yankees rolling with Cortes, who has struggled in recent starts, allowing 11 earned runs in his last two outings.
Are the Yankees the overall better team? Probably, but slumps from both their offense and their starting pitcher make the Red Sox an interesting bet as home underdogs in tonight's series opener.
Pick: Red Sox +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.