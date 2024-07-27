Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, July 27
The Yankees will look to get back on track on Saturday after a close loss to the Red Sox on Friday night, a high scoring affair with a 9-7 Boston win.
The Yankees struggles have been compounded with suspect pitching and a shallow lineup, but can Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers score a win against a surging Red Sox team that is putting together complete efforts?
Here's our betting preview for Saturday night's matchup at Fenway Park.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: +1.5 (-190)
- Red Sox: -1.5 (+175)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +105
- Red Sox: -120
Total: 10 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 27th
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Yankees Record: 60-45
- Red Sox Record: 55-47
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
New York Yankees: Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.91 ERA)
Boston Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.37 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The runaway favorite to win AL MVP hit a destructive 470-foot on Friday, but the pitching staff couldn’t keep down the Red Sox offense. A lot of pressure falls on Judge, but he has been up to the task all year, posting a big league best .437 on-base percentage with 36 home runs and 92 runs batted in.
Boston Red Sox
Masataka Yoshida: Yoshida is in form out of the All-Star break, hitting .333 with four RBI’s in 18 at bats, including a clutch two run single in the ninth inning on Friday.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Yankees' struggles continued on Friday, losing 9-7 in Boston, and I’ll fade them yet again on Saturday.
Kutter Crawford has had the Yankees number in his short big league career, pitching to a 1.96 ERA in eight starts against New York.
The Red Sox are the better team at the moment, back them at home.
PICK: Red Sox ML (-120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.