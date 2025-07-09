MLB Insider Floats Three Alex Bregman Landing Spots If Not Extended by Red Sox
Sitting at 48-45 with just over three weeks to go until the MLB trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make—one of which is whether or not to extend third baseman Alex Bregman.
Despite missing the last month-plus with a strained right quad, the 31-year-old—who signed with Boston in February—has been a leader in the clubhouse for young prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, and was named an All-Star this past weekend for the first time since 2019. Needless to say, he's worthy of an extension.
If the two sides can't come to an agreement on a new deal by the July 31st trade deadline, however, The Athletic's Jim Bowden says the Red Sox may opt to trade him. In a recent mailbag column, the insider also floated three possible landing spots for Bregman.
"The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline," Bowden wrote on Wednesday. "But it won’t be easy with Scott Boras as his agent. And, I’m hearing, in my conversations throughout the league, if he’s not extended, they could end up trading him to Seattle, Detroit or Milwaukee."
Bregman, who has been out since late May but could return to Boston's lineup as early as this week, has tallied 11 home runs and 31 RBI this season while slashing .299/.385/.553. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have won their last five games and currently sit one game out of the American League's third Wild Card spot.