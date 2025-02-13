Alex Bregman Finally Signs With the Boston Red Sox
Our long national nightmare is over—free agent third baseman Alex Bregman has signed with a new team. The 30-year old two-time All-Star is signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Bregman spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros and won two World Series. His free agency has dragged on for much of the winter, but with pitchers and catchers reporting, obviously all the parties involved decided it was time to get a deal done.
The Red Sox were always considered one of the most likely teams to land Bregman based on their financial situation and his relationship with manager Alex Cora. The Astros were reportedly interested in bringing Bregman back—with the endorsement of Jose Altuve—but it seemed unlikely.
Now that Bregman and Nick Pivetta have signed, we can just about close the book on this offseason and start the actual baseball.