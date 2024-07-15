SI

MLB Unveils AL, NL Starting Lineups for 2024 All-Star Game

Tom Dierberger

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes smiles after pitching six hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes smiles after pitching six hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The starting lineups for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field were officially announced on Monday, as the brightest stars in baseball prepare to collide in the Midsummer Classic.

Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes will get the start on the bump for the American League, and he'll face Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Trea Turner in the first inning.

In the bottom half of the first, National League starting pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will battle MLB's current leader in batting average in Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson and New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.

Get your popcorn ready. Read on for the full starting lineups for the NL and AL:

National League starting lineup

The NL, managed by Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo, will bat Phillies slugger Bryce Harper in the cleanup spot. Jurickson Profar, perhaps the biggest surprise in baseball this season, will round out the batting order in the ninth slot behind Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Skenes is the fifth rookie in MLB history to start the All-Star Game and the first since Dodgers right-handed pitcher Hideo Nomo in 1995.

POSITION

PLAYER

TEAM

2B

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

SS

Trea Turner

Phillies

1B

Bryce Harper

Phillies

C

William Contreras

Brewers

RF

Christian Yelich

Brewers

3B

Alec Bohm

Phillies

CF

Teoscar Hernandez

Dodgers

LF

Jurickson Profar

Padres

RHP

Paul Skenes

Pirates

American League starting lineup

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy put together the AL lineup and slotted his typical leadoff hitter Marcus Semien ninth. The AL boasts a gauntlet of sluggers, as its lineup from the second to fifth spots—Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez—has combined to hit 127 homers this season.

The AL lost 3–2 to the NL last season, ending a nine-game winning streak in the Midsummer Classic. Will a new streak begin this year?

POSITION

PLAYER

TEAM

LF

Steven Kwan

Guardians

SS

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

RF

Juan Soto

Yankees

CF

Aaron Judge

Yankees

DH

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

3B

Jose Ramirez

Guardians

1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

C

Adley Rutschman

Orioles

2B

Marcus Semien

Rangers

RHP

Corbin Burnes

Orioles

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and will be broadcast on Fox.

Eight players will compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night, a field that includes four All-Star starters in Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson, Teoscar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez.

