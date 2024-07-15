MLB Unveils AL, NL Starting Lineups for 2024 All-Star Game
The starting lineups for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field were officially announced on Monday, as the brightest stars in baseball prepare to collide in the Midsummer Classic.
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes will get the start on the bump for the American League, and he'll face Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Trea Turner in the first inning.
In the bottom half of the first, National League starting pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will battle MLB's current leader in batting average in Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson and New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
Get your popcorn ready. Read on for the full starting lineups for the NL and AL:
National League starting lineup
The NL, managed by Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo, will bat Phillies slugger Bryce Harper in the cleanup spot. Jurickson Profar, perhaps the biggest surprise in baseball this season, will round out the batting order in the ninth slot behind Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Skenes is the fifth rookie in MLB history to start the All-Star Game and the first since Dodgers right-handed pitcher Hideo Nomo in 1995.
POSITION
PLAYER
TEAM
2B
Ketel Marte
Diamondbacks
DH
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers
SS
Trea Turner
Phillies
1B
Bryce Harper
Phillies
C
William Contreras
Brewers
RF
Christian Yelich
Brewers
3B
Alec Bohm
Phillies
CF
Teoscar Hernandez
Dodgers
LF
Jurickson Profar
Padres
RHP
Paul Skenes
Pirates
American League starting lineup
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy put together the AL lineup and slotted his typical leadoff hitter Marcus Semien ninth. The AL boasts a gauntlet of sluggers, as its lineup from the second to fifth spots—Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez—has combined to hit 127 homers this season.
The AL lost 3–2 to the NL last season, ending a nine-game winning streak in the Midsummer Classic. Will a new streak begin this year?
POSITION
PLAYER
TEAM
LF
Steven Kwan
Guardians
SS
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles
RF
Juan Soto
Yankees
CF
Aaron Judge
Yankees
DH
Yordan Alvarez
Astros
3B
Jose Ramirez
Guardians
1B
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Blue Jays
C
Adley Rutschman
Orioles
2B
Marcus Semien
Rangers
RHP
Corbin Burnes
Orioles
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and will be broadcast on Fox.
Eight players will compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night, a field that includes four All-Star starters in Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson, Teoscar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez.