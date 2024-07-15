SI

How to Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game With and Without Cable

Jul 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; National League catcher Elias Díaz of the Colorado Rockies (35) poses with the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP trophy after the game at T-Mobile Park.
Over time, many of sports' All-Star Games have deviated far from their original purposes.

The NBA All-Star Game, no longer a potent branding showcase for its rarely-on-television players, has gradually evolved into a glitzy open run. The Pro Bowl has undergone too many format changes to count. The NHL All-Star Game, while fun, has never truly factored into the sports zeitgeist.

Meanwhile, the MLB All-Star Game endures—in part because of its rich tradition, in part because baseball is an extremely difficult sport to phone in, and in part because the format has never really changed. The American League played the National League in 1933, and the American League will play the National League in 2024.

Here's a look at how to watch Tuesday's edition of the "Midsummer Classic."

How to Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on TV

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game between the American League and National League will air on Fox, as it has every year since 2001. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas—home of the Texas Rangers. Check your local listings if necessary to find your local Fox affiliate.

How to Stream the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

With a TV provider login, you can stream the All-Star Game on Fox Sports' website and the Fox Sports app. You can also get Fox on a number of non-cable streaming services, such as DirecTV Stream (which includes a five-day free trial), Fubo (which includes a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (which includes a three-day free trial), Sling and YouTube TV.

How to Listen to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will air on ESPN Radio terrestrially; check your local listings for further detail. On satellite radio, the game will air on Sirius XM channel 89—MLB Network's station.

