Livvy Dunne Shares Sweet Photo With Paul Skenes Before Going to All-Star Game In Style
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will be be just the fifth rookie in MLB history to start an All-Star Game in his debut season when he takes the mound Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. The No. 1 pick in last year's draft has had a stellar first half of the season, racking up a 6-0 record with an ERA of 1.90.
The right-hander is heading to the game with his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who was one of the stars of this year's SI Swimsuit edition. Dunne, who supported the Pirates' decision to pull Skenes from a possible no-hitter last week, shared a sweet photo of the couple before they boarded a private jet for Texas.
The power couple should get a lot of attention once they land in Arlington for the game. And judging from the way he's pitched all year, Skenes shouldn't have a problem rising to another challenge Tuesday night when he takes the mound against the American League.