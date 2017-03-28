The Washington Nationals say that President Donald J. Trump declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day due to a schedling conflict.

POLITICO reported earlier that Trump had been in talks with the Nationals about throwing the first pitch. Washington's home opener is Monday against the Miami Marlins.

John Angelos, the son of Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, appeared lukewarm on the idea of Trump throwing a pitch at an Orioles game.

"Ultimately that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite,” Angelos said on the B-More Opinionated podcast. "I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions.

"I think more so perhaps for statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate and now president," Angelos added.

- Scooby Axson