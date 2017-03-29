MLB

Ichiro not thinking about retirement, wants to play until 50: ‘I think I’ll just die’

Ichiro Suzuki can't process retirement at 43 years old and believes he can rest as much as wants after he's done playing baseballl, according to the Miami Herald.

Ichiro is the oldest position player in the majors. Only Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is older in the whole league as the Dominican right-hander is 51 days older.

Ichiro says he plans to play until he's 50 and discussed why he didn't rest as much as expected during the off-season.

“When you retire from baseball, you have until the day you die to rest,” Ichiro said.

And when he retires, he added.

“I think I’ll just die,” he said.

Ichiro is at 3,030 hits in his 16-year Major League career.

