Bryce Harper has the talent to add another NL MVP award to his collection if his health cooperates, but he's not the only must-watch player in town. After being called up for good last July, Turner quickly established himself as one of the game's most exciting players, hitting .342/.370/.567 with 13 homers, a 144 OPS+ and 3.5 WAR in just 73 games. What's more, he made a case for himself as the majors’ fastest player by averaging 3.4 seconds to first base (righties average 4.3), stealing 33 bases in 39 attempts and hitting eight triples; not only did both rank fifth in the league in both categories, but within 10 days of returning from the minors, he also owned two of the three fastest triples to that point in the season and capped one by stealing home. More of this, please.