Predictions are a necessary evil in this industry. Since coming to Sports Illustrated in 2012, I've made an annual tradition of launching the season's second half with a set of bold and occasionally outlandish ones. Traditionally, a handful of them have even come true, sometimes in short order; Drew Pomeranz was traded to the Red Sox the day after my AL set ran last year, and by the end of the month the Yankees' teardown and the Rangers' acquisition of Jonathan Lucroy had come to fruition as well. (As for the NL set…not as much luck there).

In the interest of accelerating the speed with which my in-season foolishness can be highlighted, SI has asked me to gaze into the crystal ball before Opening Day for some predictions that go beyond the standard awards and playoff team fare, not that my track record there is anything to write home about. Bookmark these so we can laugh about them later this year!