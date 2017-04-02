MLB

This will be Jurickson Profar's year

The game's top prospect heading into the 2013 season lost all of 2014 and '15 to shoulder injuries, and hit an uninspiring .239/.321/.338 in 307 plate appearances last year. Profar still doesn't have a full-time job with the Rangers, but the 24-year-old Curaçao native opened eyes while hitting .464/.516/.750 and manning centerfield—a position he had never played before, at least professionally—for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. Between the Rangers' unsettled leftfield situation and the fragility of centerfielder Carlos Gomez, designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo and third baseman Adrian Beltre, manager Jeff Banister should have ample opportunity to get Profar the regular playing time he needs to show off his vast potential.

