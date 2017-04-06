These are the five best contracts in baseball

How many times has your mom asked “Where are my glasses?” and you’ve had to say “Uh, right on top of your head”?

Brett Cecil got Matt Szczur to strikeout on Thursday afternoon but the pitch was in the dirt, sending Yadier Molina scrambling to throw Szczur out at first. There’s just one problem: Molina couldn’t find the ball, even though it was stuck on his gut.

What possible reason could Molina have for having that much pine tar on his chest protector?