MLB

Yadier Molina let a runner on because he couldn’t find the ball. (It was stuck to him.)

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

How many times has your mom asked “Where are my glasses?” and you’ve had to say “Uh, right on top of your head”?

Brett Cecil got Matt Szczur to strikeout on Thursday afternoon but the pitch was in the dirt, sending Yadier Molina scrambling to throw Szczur out at first. There’s just one problem: Molina couldn’t find the ball, even though it was stuck on his gut. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

What possible reason could Molina have for having that much pine tar on his chest protector?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters